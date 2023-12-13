Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Names Clayton Barg as New Emergency Management Director

Sammy HolladayDec. 13 2023

Crow Wing County has hired Clayton Barg as the new Emergency Management Director.

Barg, who began in November, will not be experiencing anything new with emergency management. Barg was a Baxter police officer for 19 years and served for 30 years in the Marine Corps as both active and reserve duty. Barg also has a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and a master’s degree in technology and Homeland Security management.

Barg says that the key to emergency management is teamwork and communication.

“Anything in emergency management, you can’t do it alone,” said Barg. “So the biggest thing for me going forward is again working with those stakeholders, gaining those partnerships, not only with our region for Region 2, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, but also with our tribal partners that we also have emergency managers [and] our local communities here.”

Region 2 of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Minnesota contains 11 counties, including Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin, Cook, and Itasca.

By — Sammy Holladay

