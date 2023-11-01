Crow Wing Co. Landfill Switching to Winter Hours of Operation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Landfill will move to its winter hours of operation starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, as the landfill will now be closed on weekends until spring.

During these hours, the landfill is open to accept household garbage, furniture, recyclables, and other items for proper disposal. Customers must stop at the landfill office and speak with the attendant to discuss desired disposable items, pay any fees, and receive directions to the proper drop-off locations.

“The amount of, say, like, garbage or items brought in for any type of recycling definitely drops in the winter months, but the main reason for the hours being cut to Monday to Friday during the winter months is not necessarily because of the volume, it’s just because of, you know, there’s not as many people,” said Jessica Shea, Crow Wing County Land Services Operations Manager. “People are able to get out there during the week now and yes, the volume does drop, so there’s not that need for staff to be there on a Saturday.”

You can contact the Solid Waste Office at 218-824-1010 or visit the Crow Wing County website for more information.

