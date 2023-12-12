Crow Wing Co. Commissioners Split on Vote for Brainerd Airport Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow County Commissioners are split in their support to increase the regional airport’s appropriation, not out of agreement with the double taxation issue but rather due to timing.

Last week, the County Board voted 3-2 in favor of increasing the county’s appropriation to the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport by $9,420 as part of an agreement where the city of Brainerd reduces its levy by the same amount for 2024.

However, Commissioners Paul Koering & Rosemary Franzen believe taking on the additional money the ensuing year is the better option.

County Administrator Tim Houle stated that the county board authorized him to continue searching for a long-term solution to the double taxation situation.

