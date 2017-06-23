DONATE

Crosslake Man Charged With Robbery And Assault

Josh Peterson
Jun. 23 2017
Chad J. Naslund

After allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a bar in Crosby, a Crosslake man is now facing felony charges.

Chad J. Naslund, 44, of Crosslake was charged with felony first-degree robbery, felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor of obstructing the legal process.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 14, Crosby police officers responded to the Spalding House Bar in Crosby on a call for an assault and robbery.

Court documents show that officers spoke with the victim who said Naslund had approached him in front of the bar, they scuffled, the victim ended up on the ground and Naslund forcibly took a pack of cigarettes from the victim.

An officer reviewed video footage from outside the bar, which shows Naslund grabbing the cigarettes from the male subject and the two exchanging several jabs at each other one jab, which left the victim on the ground.

Officers placed Naslund under arrest, and attempted to pull away and kick his feet away from the officer who was trying to search Naslund and threatened to spit in the officers’ faces.

Naslund has a criminal history and has been convicted on several gross misdemeanor/misdemeanor assault charges from 2015 and 2016.

