Crosby Mayor Barred From City Council Meeting

Josh Peterson
Jun. 23 2017
Crosby Mayor Jim Hunter

After being arrested and charged with multiple felonies the Crosby city attorney has barred Crosby mayor Jim Hunter from a city council meeting.

Hunter’s attorney, Ed Shaw told Lakeland News that if the Crosby mayor persisted in trying to attend the meeting police would have removed him.

In a letter sent to Crosby City Attorney, Joseph Langel, Shaw said, “As Mr. Hunter is the Mayor of Crosby, he not only has a right, but a duty to be present at all Crosby City Council meetings or any proceeding regarding city business. You, or whatever individual or entity instructed you, to remove Mr. Hunter has no authority to remove the mayor from a council meeting or any proceeding regarding city business.”

The letter goes on to threaten appropriate legal action if Mr. Hunter is not allowed to rejoin in future council meetings.

According to Shaw, the Crosby city attorney told Hunter that he could not attend the meeting because of a conflict of interest.

Neither Shaw nor Hunter was told what that conflict of interest was.

We reached out to Crosby City Attorney Joseph Langel for comment but has not returned our request for comment.

