Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Upsets New London-Spicer in 1st Win at State Tourney
Crosby-Ironton girls’ basketball is back at the Class AA state tournament for the second straight season and third time in school history. This year, they were searching for something that eluded them in their previous trips: a win.
They would have their work cut out from them on Wednesday, however, as 5-seed Crosby-Ironton was taking on 4-seed New London-Spicer. The Rangers fell to the Wildcats by 24 points back in January.
That didn’t phase Crosby-Ironton, though, as the team locked up their first ever state tournament win in girls’ basketball 63-50 over a very good New London-Spicer squad. The Rangers move on to the Class AA semifinals on Friday against Providence Academy, who have Maddyn Greenway, a 3,000-point scorer like C-I’s Tori Oehrlein.
