Crosby Business Thriving Despite Coronavirus Challenges

Victual, an ice cream and artisan shop located in Crosby, is thriving despite pandemic restrictions.

Store owner Paul Kirkman believes three things are contributing to the 13-month old business’s success: proactive safety precautions, a diverse range of products, and a supportive community. Victual features a wide variety of products for consumers, most notably Kirkman’s own creation of dairy-free ice cream.

Kirkman feels the community has welcomed his business with open arms, and it appears Victual will be apart of the Crosby community for years to come.

