Crookston Police Department Searching For Man After Woman Found Dead

The Crookston Police Department is searching for a man who may have information related to a death investigation, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Just after 9 a.m. Crookston police officers found Tawnja Rene Wallace, 48, dead in the home she shared with Eddie Markeith Frazier, 49, on the 100 block of South Broadway in Crookston.

An autopsy by the the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death.

Frazier is described as 6’4″, 320 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver 4-door, 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with Minnesota license plate 341-VNZ. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in Detroit Lakes. Based on statements he’s made investigators believe Frazier may be headed to the Twin Cities, South Dakota or Arizona.

Authorities have no indication Frazier is armed and no information indicating an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Crookston Police Department is investigating the death with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Pine to Prairie Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.