COVID-19 Deaths on Monday Drop to Levels Not Seen Since March

Lakeland News — Jun. 22 2020

After nearly three months of seeing a rapid increase in the total number of deaths related to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health only reported four deaths for Monday, June 22nd’s report. March 27th was the last day that COVID-19 related deaths were at that level, and from that day forward, the death total increased.

The state’s total number of deaths now sits at 1,384, and 1,095 of those deaths are from residents who lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The four deaths came from residents not in the Lakeland viewing area.

There were 308 new positive cases on Monday, bringing the state’s total of positive cases to 33,227. One case was reported today in Morrison County and two new cases were reported in Todd County. As of right now, there are 332 patients hospitalized, with 156 of those hospitalized in ICU.

In addition, Itasca County Board meetings will reopen to the public. As part of the COVID-19 response, there will be limitations on the number of people present at a county board meeting, and restrictions will apply in order to maintain social distancing requirements.

