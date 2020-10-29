Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Beltrami County

Betsy Melin — Oct. 28 2020

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the state and in Beltrami County. New COVID-19 cases have been steadily higher in Beltrami County over the month of October, even compared to spikes earlier this year.

The influx of cases are not all linked to a mass testing event at the end of September and into Oct. 1, which yielded only 35 positive tests of the nearly 500 for the month. The increased cases have also led to an increase in hospitalizations for the county and beyond.

COVID-19 has been the cause of death for five people within Beltrami County in the last seven days. Sanford Health officials also warn that if COVID-19 cases continue, at this rate, it could lead to fewer resources.

Health officials say the best way to reduce numbers is to continue mask wearing and social distancing.

