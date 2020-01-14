County Snowplow Rear-Ended By A Vehicle In Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, a County snowplow was rear-ended by a vehicle on County Road 23, near the intersection of 380th street.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at approximately 10:58 a.m. the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle, 2017 Toyota Camry, had rear-ended a snowplow. The press release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office said the caller stated the vehicles airbags were deployed.

When Law Enforcement arrived on scene, they found the Camry unoccupied. Both the male driver and an unresponsive three-year-old were sitting in another vehicle awaiting medical personnel.

Both vehicles were southbound on County Road 23 and the driver of the car stated they did not see the snow plow prior to the collision. Both drivers and the child were using their safety belts, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car and the child were transported by ambulance to St. Josephs in Park Rapids. The child was responsive by the time the ambulance left the crash scene. The snowplow driver was not injured.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Fire Department/First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance, Menahga Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and K&K Towing.

This case is pending investigation.

