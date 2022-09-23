Country Musician Dustin Lynch Coming to Sanford Center in November

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A big name country star will be performing at the Sanford Center in Bemidji this coming November.

Dustin Lynch is bringing his Party Mode Tour to the Sanford Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 with special guest King Calaway. Lynch has recorded eight #1 singles, four top-five albums, eight Gold and Platinum certified singles, and has tallied over 2.6 billion on-demand streams.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com.

