Lakeland PBS

Country Musician Dustin Lynch Coming to Sanford Center in November

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2022

Courtesy: Pepper Entertainment

A big name country star will be performing at the Sanford Center in Bemidji this coming November.

Dustin Lynch is bringing his Party Mode Tour to the Sanford Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 with special guest King Calaway. Lynch has recorded eight #1 singles, four top-five albums, eight Gold and Platinum certified singles, and has tallied over 2.6 billion on-demand streams.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Host High School Career Fair

Bemidji’s Housing Matters to Be Recognized by Minnesota DHS for Outstanding Efforts

Bemidji United Way Celebrates “Live United Day” to Start Annual Campaign

Advocates Urge Education on World Alzheimer’s Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.