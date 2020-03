Click to print (Opens in new window)

March 14 at 2pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

See how country music reflects a changing America, with Loretta Lynn speaking to women everywhere, Merle Haggard becoming “The Poet of the Common Man” and audiences looking beyond race to embrace Charley Pride.