Community Spotlight: Veterans Week at BSU

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 7 2017
Veterans Day may not be until Sunday, but Bemidji State University wants to make sure our veterans feel appreciated all week long.

“We have over 100 students that we know identify as veterans,” says Dean of Students Dr. Jesse Grant.

Today, a flag raising ceremony was held on campus, as well as an open house at the BSU Veterans Assistance Center in Decker Hall. “This is our way to celebrate them and honor them the best way we can,” adds Dr. Grant.

If you feel liking braving the elements and showing your support for our veterans, BSU’s events are as follows:

Tuesday

“Voices in the Field” starts at 12 pm in Hagg-Sauer Hall

– Panelists share stories of their service

Wednesday

“Missing Man Ceremony” starts at 12pm at the Lakeside Dining Table

– Commemorates soldiers who went missing in action

Thursday

“Almost Sunrise” Documentary starts at 1 pm in the Crying Wolf Room of the lower Hobson Memorial Union

– Documentary explores Mental Health amongst Military Vets

Most of this week’s events will start around noon to make it convenient for staff and students although the whole community is welcome to come. Speaking about Tuesday’s event, Dr. Grant says it’s meant to give us some perspective of what it’s like to actually be a military person.

People can visit the University website or contact the school for questions. BSU will be closed this Friday to observe Veterans Day.

