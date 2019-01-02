Comments Sought On 2019 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan
The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on the proposed 2019 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Plan.
The plan can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us by clicking on “Crow Wing Listens.” Comments can be submitted by emailing landservices@crowwing.us or they can be mailed to 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.
Written comments on the plan will be accepted until Wednesday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. The county board will review the proposed AIS plan at a regularly scheduled meeting in early 2019 at the Historic Courthouse.
Crow Wing County has been allocated $443,109 by the state legislature to assist in the prevention of the spread of aquatic invasive species within Crow Wing County lakes and rivers in 2019.
