Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Comments Sought On 2019 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 2 2019
Leave a Comment

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on the proposed 2019 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Plan.

The plan can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us by clicking on “Crow Wing Listens.” Comments can be submitted by emailing landservices@crowwing.us or they can be mailed to 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.

Written comments on the plan will be accepted until Wednesday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. The county board will review the proposed AIS plan at a regularly scheduled meeting in early 2019 at the Historic Courthouse.

Crow Wing County has been allocated $443,109 by the state legislature to assist in the prevention of the spread of aquatic invasive species within Crow Wing County lakes and rivers in 2019.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Receives Grant To Help Prevent Heart Disease And Diabetes

Lake Bemidji To See Gradual Changes Following Zebra Mussel Infestation

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Lake Bemidji

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Round Lake In Otter Tail County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Cass County Reminds Citizens To Keep Address Signs Clear of Snow.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reminds residents to make sure that their rural address sign commonly referred to as their “blue number sign” is
Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Latest Stories

Cass County Reminds Citizens To Keep Address Signs Clear of Snow.

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Bicyclists Brave The Cold For 10th Annual Brrrmidji Bike Ride

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Minimum Wage Goes Up In Minnesota For 2019

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Brainerd Native Joe Haeg Makes Playoffs With Colts

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Wanted Brainerd Man Located And Arrested

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.