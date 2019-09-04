Coco Moon Celebrates 25 Years Of Business In Downtown Brainerd

A downtown Brainerd business celebrated a milestone today, 25 years of being in business.

Coco Moon, a locally owned and operated coffee bar located on the corner of Laurel Street and South 6th Street in downtown Brainerd was founded in 1994. Lorie Brown has owned Coco Moon for 17 years and says that downtown Brainerd has seen a lot of changes over the years but they have loved calling it home.

“It has been great. I have seen the town change so much. Businesses come and go and you have your businesses that continue to stay and we’ve been here to see a lot of things happen,” said Brown. “Thank you for everyone, all the customers who have been here to support us for 25 years. Thank you for the people who have come into my life. I just, I love it.”

Coco Moon is open everyday except Sunday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.