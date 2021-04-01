Lakeland PBS

Clearbrook Man Sentenced for August 2019 Murder of Girlfriend’s Sister

Lakeland News — Mar. 31 2021

It was the day a mother from the White Earth Reservation has been praying for – the Clearbrook man who killed her daughter was sent to prison.

Tristan Kilde was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years for the August 2019 murder of Natasha Thompson. With credit for time served and good behavior, Kilde could get out in about 10 years, when he will be 35 years old.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

