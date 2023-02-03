Lakeland PBS

CLC Videography Students Immersing Themselves in Live Broadcasts

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2023

Central Lakes College began their videography program in 2010, but the recently created Brainerd Community and College Channel has allowed students at the school to immerse themselves in the world of live broadcasts.

Students in the program post their work online, which you can watch by visiting the Central Lakes College Videography page on Facebook.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

