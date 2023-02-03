CLC Videography Students Immersing Themselves in Live Broadcasts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College began their videography program in 2010, but the recently created Brainerd Community and College Channel has allowed students at the school to immerse themselves in the world of live broadcasts.

Students in the program post their work online, which you can watch by visiting the Central Lakes College Videography page on Facebook.

