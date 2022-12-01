Lakeland PBS

CLC Student Receives “Life Saver Award” for Heroic Efforts in Saving Man’s Life

Hanky HazeltonNov. 30 2022

Colton Gutenkauf (second from left) with Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted and North Memorial staff (Courtesy: Emily Gutenkauf)

A 20-year-old Central Lakes College student from Baxter is being recognized for his heroic efforts in saving another man’s life. Colton Gutenkauf, a law enforcement student, sprang into action to perform chest compressions and CPR at just the right time.

Colton and his brother had a regular day of fishing planned until they arrived at the gas station to buy bait. Upon their arrival, they encountered a frantic woman honking her horn and pounding on the gas station door.

Colton ran to ask her what the issue and realized her husband was in trouble. After seeing the man wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse, he called 911 immediately.

After 911 was called, and with little time to spare, Colton and his brother lifted the man out of his vehicle and started following 911’s instructions on how to perform CPR.

“I did just chest compression CPR for roughly three minutes total,” explained Colton. “The first Baxter officer was there roughly pretty quick, and he checked the guy, the guy was doing OK, he said I was doing great chest compressions so I was to continue, and then North Memorial got their shortly after with their ambulance and their gurney, so they loaded him up.”

After four months went by, Colton was invited to an event but didn’t think much about it until his parents came in.

“I had a moment of panic, and I figured, ‘OK, they’re here, it can’t be that bad,’ then [they] introduced the director for North Memorial Ambulance and Baxter PD who then said a couple of words and presented the award to me,” said Colton.

At that event in April, Colton was given the Life Saver Award at CLC’s Brainerd campus.

While many consider Colton to be a hero, he was just glad to be in the right place at the right time.

“I don’t think I deserve as much attention as I am getting,” said Colton. “There are officers that save countless lives and that is just part of the job.”

With the help of Colton’s brother Christian, the man they helped did survive. Colton says that one day in the future, he hopes to again meet the man he helped save.

By — Hanky Hazelton

