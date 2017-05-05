DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Cinco De Mayo Holiday Brings Increased Patrols On Roadways

Josh Peterson
May. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

With Cinco De Mayo landing on a weekend this year, the Minnesota State Patrol is looking to have a strong presence on Minnesota Roads.

Extra state troopers will be on the lookout this weekend for drunk drivers, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Last year four people were killed in separate crashes and there were 182 DWI-related arrests. This year the state patrol is expecting to have more DWI arrests due to the holiday landing on a Friday. The last time Cinco De Mayo landed on a weekend was in 2012, when there were 249 DWI arrests.

The Department of Public Safety are encouraging people to plan sober rides, offer to be designated drivers, buckle up and report possible DWIs.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Names Released In School Bus Crash

Over 1,000 Minnesota Drivers In 2 Weeks Caught Using Phones

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Honey Balsamic Black Bean and Mango Salsa

Hill City Woman Dies In Aitkin County Rollover Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Latest Story

0

Man Sent To Hospital After Two Vehicles Crash

A driver was injured Wednesday when two vehicles collided in a Baxter Parking lot. Around noon, Scott Allen Chamberlain, 58, of Baxter and Jacob
Posted on May. 5 2017

Recently Added

Man Sent To Hospital After Two Vehicles Crash

Posted on May. 5 2017

Dogs To Sniff Out Invasive Zebra Mussels In Minnesota

Posted on May. 5 2017

Highway 2 Resurfacing Project Set To Begin May 15

Posted on May. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.