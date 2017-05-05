Cinco De Mayo Holiday Brings Increased Patrols On Roadways

With Cinco De Mayo landing on a weekend this year, the Minnesota State Patrol is looking to have a strong presence on Minnesota Roads.

Extra state troopers will be on the lookout this weekend for drunk drivers, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Last year four people were killed in separate crashes and there were 182 DWI-related arrests. This year the state patrol is expecting to have more DWI arrests due to the holiday landing on a Friday. The last time Cinco De Mayo landed on a weekend was in 2012, when there were 249 DWI arrests.

The Department of Public Safety are encouraging people to plan sober rides, offer to be designated drivers, buckle up and report possible DWIs.