Cheese Lovers May Be Eligible For A Class Action Payout

Mal Meyer
Jan. 17 2017
Due to an antitrust class action lawsuit against dairy producers, residents of 15 states and the District of Columbia who purchased dairy products since 2003 may be eligible for a pay out.

To be eligible, you need to have been a resident and purchased any dairy product (yogurt, milk, butter, cottage cheese, cheese, etc.) from Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.

Individuals may receive between $10 and $20. Groups may be eligible for payouts of $280 to $560. According to the site, there will be two different levels of fixed cash payments, based on class member’s purchases and the total number of class members making claims.

The lawsuit involved the National Milk Producers Federation, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperative Inc. and Agri-Mark, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges a nationwide conspiracy by CWT and its members to limit the production of raw farm milk by prematurely slaughtering cows, in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other fresh milk products. The defendants denied any wrongdoing or liability for the alleged claims.

Claims need to be received online or by mail by January 31, 2017. People interested in filing a claim can do so here.

 

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

