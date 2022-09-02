Central MN Adult & Teen Challenge Looking to Expand

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With September now recognized as Recovery Month in Crow Wing County, a local recovery center is looking to start off the month by expanding.

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge recently gave a presentation in front of Brainerd’s Planning Commission seeking a conditional use permit for some vacated property. The land already runs up against the service center’s current property, and the group says it would be an easy way to expand and offer new services.

“Our goal, ultimately, is to move our outpatient services there and then begin offering services that Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge currently doesn’t offer, nor does it offer in the Brainerd area,” said Sam Anderson, Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Center Director,” and that’s what’s called an intensive outpatient with lodging for women, with the 2- to 3-year goal of offering a program that Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge doesn’t offer currently either, and that’s a program where moms can bring their children in and live with them in the facility.”

The official decision on the permit will be made at the next Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today