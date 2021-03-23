Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Reveals Plan for the Fall Semester

Nick UrsiniMar. 23 2021

Central Lakes College is planning on a “pre-pandemic” return for the fall semester with added flexibility and health and safety measures recommended by public health experts according to a release.

“You will receive a vibrant college experience this fall,” Dr. Hara Charlier, President of Central Lakes College said. “We look forward to seeing you on our campuses!”

According to the release, CLC will offer extensive in-person courses and opportunities to engage, while retaining the flexibility that virtual course and services offer. Students will continue to choose how they want to learn, whether it be fully in-person, online, and anywhere in between.

Additionally, students will continue to have access to in-person services, food service on campuses, student life activities, athletics, cultural and performing arts events. Those who wish to engage virtually will continue to have access to these and the many other activities that are part of the CLC experience.

“While we will always prioritize the health and safety of the college community, we are confident in our decision to return to a better than normal fall semester,” said Dr. Charlier. “We have been safely learning in-person throughout the entire pandemic. We understand that our students need not only a vibrant, in-person college experience, but also the flexibility of virtual access to manage their busy lives. This fall, students will have both.”

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

