Central Lakes College Connects with Local Businesses to Welcome Students

Nick UrsiniJan. 28 2021

Upward Bound Officer and Central Lakes College Inclusion and Retention Coach Cash Robinson reached out to restaurants and stores in the Brainerd area to help welcome CLC students to the area.

“This initiative was born out of numerous conversations with CLC students, where they reported instances of feeling unwelcome in some area businesses,” Robinson said.

The 2013 CLC alumnus said this program is a way to try and help students feel welcome not just on CLC’s campus, but also throughout the community.

“Of course, we know that our area communities and businesses have historically been very supportive and welcoming of CLC students, but none of us are immune from passing along the hate and bigotry that plagues our society,” said Robinson. “As a result of these conversations, we created a simple sticker that area businesses could post in their doorway to notify patrons that this business welcomes all CLC students.”

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

