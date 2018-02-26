DONATE

Central Lakes College Announces New Pathways Program

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 26 2018
Central Lakes College will implement a new Economic Transfer Pathway A.A. Degree for the 2018-2019 school year.

Students will be able to earn a four-year degree in Economics, with their first two years at CLC and then guaranteed admission with junior status into any Minnesota State University if the student meets the GPA requirements.

This is the second in a series of nearly a dozen transfer pathways degrees to be implemented over the next three years. The first was the Psychology Transfer Pathway A.A. Degree, that was announced late last year.

According to a press release, “The Economics Transfer Pathway A.A. Degree will make it easy for students to complete two years of classes at CLC and then transfer to a state university for their remaining two years,” said Martha Kuehn, CLC Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “The pathway option makes transfer truly seamless for our students.”

