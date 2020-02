Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 1 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Return to the Celtic Thunder songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts of viewers across the U.S. The wonderful arrangements of the ensemble numbers in Celtic Thunder Ireland reflect the power of the soloists, and feature songs that celebrate a common Celtic heritage.