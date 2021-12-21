Lakeland PBS

Celebration of Life for R.H. “Bob” Peters Planned for Summer 2022

Lakeland News — Dec. 20 2021

A celebration of life for longtime Bemidji State head hockey coach R.H. “Bob” Peters will take place sometime next summer.

Peters died at the age of 84 at his home in Bemidji on Wednesday, December 15. Peters led the Beavers to 802 wins over this storied 35-year career with Bemidji State.

Memorials are preferred to the R.H. Peters Hockey Endowment Fund in care of the BSU Foundation or to St. Philip’s Holy Cross Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.

Details on the celebration for life still need to be worked out. Lakeland News will provide that information when it becomes available.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Jury Begins Deliberating Cop’s Case in Daunte Wright Death

BSU QB Alt Finishes 5th in Harlon Hill Voting

BSU Women’s Hockey Gets Win Over Minnesota State

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright Death: “I’m Sorry It Happened”

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.