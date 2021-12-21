Celebration of Life for R.H. “Bob” Peters Planned for Summer 2022

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A celebration of life for longtime Bemidji State head hockey coach R.H. “Bob” Peters will take place sometime next summer.

Peters died at the age of 84 at his home in Bemidji on Wednesday, December 15. Peters led the Beavers to 802 wins over this storied 35-year career with Bemidji State.

Memorials are preferred to the R.H. Peters Hockey Endowment Fund in care of the BSU Foundation or to St. Philip’s Holy Cross Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.

Details on the celebration for life still need to be worked out. Lakeland News will provide that information when it becomes available.

