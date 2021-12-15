Former BSU Men’s Hockey Coach R.H. “Bob” Peters Dies At Age 84

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Longtime BSU men’s hockey head coach, athletic director, and instructor R.H. “Bob” Peters died at his home this morning at age 84.

Peters arrived at Bemidji State in 1966 and was an icon among the Bemidji community, specifically with the men’s hockey program, until his retirement in 2001. Peters led the Beavers to 13 national championships in his time as head coach for BSU, which still stands as a national collegiate record.

He finished his career with 744 victories as a head coach, 702 coming at Bemidji State alone, making Peters the first coach to win 700 or more games at a single school.

Under Peters’ guidance as the Bemidji State athletic director, BSU hockey progressed from NAIA to NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II, and in 1999, BSU elevated its hockey program to Division I. After retirement, Peters continued to provide support to the Bemidji State athletic department. He announced his retirement from the BSU faculty in 2003, but remained with the University in an outreach role with the BSU Foundation.

