Cats Found Dead In Crosby Home

Josh Peterson
Feb. 10 2017
During a Search warrant Monday, three cats were found dead and 27 were found alive at a Crosby home.

Five Crosby officers and three members of the Animal Humane Society after complaints by neighbors responded to a home on Poplar Street.

A 61-year-old woman was cited for public nuisance and having too many cats.

The Crosby Police Department tells Lakeland News that this is not the first time responding to the residence.

Charges are possible as reports are submitted to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

The incident report says that the building inspector placed a notice on the house for condemnation.

More information is currently not available due to the ongoing investigation. The 27 cats were taken to the Humane Society in Golden Valley.

