Cass Lake Man Charged With Stabbing in Bemidji

Robert Dale Butcher, 18, of Cass Lake faces assault and terrorist charges following a stabbing in Bemidji.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 11:08 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in Bemidji. Officials found the victim who claimed that he had been assaulted by Butcher and 18-year-old Ameera Destinee Jenkins-White. The victim told officials that Jekins-White hit him over the head with a bottle before Butcher stabbed him twice in the abdomen after refusing to let them drink in his residence.

Another witness claimed that the victim had been intoxicated during the day and had argued with Butcher and Jekins-White often. She claims to have been upstairs when the assault happened but rushed down after hearing a commotion. The witness claims to have seen the victim bleeding and separated the parties from each other.

According to the Beltrami County Attorneys Office, Butcher has been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one with substantial bodily harm. Butcher also faces one count of terroristic threats.

Butcher’s court hearing will be on September 19th.

According to court documents, bail is $50,000 without conditions and $25,000 with conditions.

