Cass Lake-Bena’s Dominic Fairbanks Commits to BSU Men’s Basketball

Lakeland News — Sep. 7 2023

Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball player Dominic Fairbanks announced today on Twitter his commitment to attend Bemidji State University to play basketball.

The standout point guard played a vital role both offensively and defensively for the Panthers, helping to lead the team to a 25-3 record and a trip to the Subsection 8A Semifinal.

Fairbanks told Lakeland News he was getting looks from St. John’s, UW-Stout, and University of Minnesota Morris, but ultimately chose BSU because it gives him a chance to live out his dream of playing D2 basketball.

By — Lakeland News

