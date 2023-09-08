Cass Lake-Bena’s Dominic Fairbanks Commits to BSU Men’s Basketball
Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball player Dominic Fairbanks announced today on Twitter his commitment to attend Bemidji State University to play basketball.
The standout point guard played a vital role both offensively and defensively for the Panthers, helping to lead the team to a 25-3 record and a trip to the Subsection 8A Semifinal.
Fairbanks told Lakeland News he was getting looks from St. John’s, UW-Stout, and University of Minnesota Morris, but ultimately chose BSU because it gives him a chance to live out his dream of playing D2 basketball.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.