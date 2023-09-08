Cass Lake-Bena’s Dominic Fairbanks Commits to BSU Men’s Basketball

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball player Dominic Fairbanks announced today on Twitter his commitment to attend Bemidji State University to play basketball.

The standout point guard played a vital role both offensively and defensively for the Panthers, helping to lead the team to a 25-3 record and a trip to the Subsection 8A Semifinal.

Fairbanks told Lakeland News he was getting looks from St. John’s, UW-Stout, and University of Minnesota Morris, but ultimately chose BSU because it gives him a chance to live out his dream of playing D2 basketball.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today