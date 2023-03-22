Cass County Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Firearm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of an unregistered firearm.

Court documents state that in July 2021, 44-year-old John Jones illegally possessed a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun that he brought into the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel on the Leech Lake Reservation. He reportedly hid the shotgun behind garbage in a restroom along with shotgun shells and a knife. He was later arrested in the casino on unrelated charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, due to Jones having several several prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Cass counties, he is prohibited from owning any firearms or ammunition.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today