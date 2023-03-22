Cass County Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Firearm
A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of an unregistered firearm.
Court documents state that in July 2021, 44-year-old John Jones illegally possessed a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun that he brought into the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel on the Leech Lake Reservation. He reportedly hid the shotgun behind garbage in a restroom along with shotgun shells and a knife. He was later arrested in the casino on unrelated charges.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, due to Jones having several several prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Cass counties, he is prohibited from owning any firearms or ammunition.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
