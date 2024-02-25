Lakeland PBS

Cass Co. Sheriff Warning Public About Deteriorating Ice Conditions on Lakes

Lakeland News — Feb. 25 2024

Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office

With warm weather conditions, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the dangers of being on being on area lakes.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release last weekend alerting people about the hazardous ice conditions on Leech Lake and other bodies of water due to the mild winter being experienced in Minnesota. The warm temperatures are causing the ice to break away, and high winds in the area are also causing the ice to shift, resulting in large, open cracks.

It is crucial to know and understand the conditions, especially during the dark, as it is unsafe for people to venture out on the ice.

“Everything this year is different than in the past years. The ice is changing so fast,” said Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk. “So we have to be vigilant this year and we’re seeing ice movements take place with the winds that we’ve had. Leech Lake, for instance, has already started to separate into cracks and moving up to the shore, so I would say at this point, especially on the lakes that we know are opening up and moving, to stay away and stay off them completely just because they’re so unstable and unpredictable.”

Sheriff Welk warns that the ice is unstable and changes daily. With warmer temperatures ahead, ice conditions will likely deteriorate rapidly.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Cass County K-9 Ryker Back on Duty After Recovery from Injuries

I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls Still Brings People Together Despite Mild Winter

Quickly Changing Conditions on Cass County Lakes Making Ice Travel Unsafe

The Bash Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle in Bemidji Going Virtual This Year

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.