Quickly Changing Conditions on Cass County Lakes Making Ice Travel Unsafe
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk is warning that ice conditions have been deteriorating on area lakes, making any ice travel unsafe and unpredictable.
Welk says his office has received reports of quickly changing ice conditions on large bodies of water, including Leech Lake. The high winds the area has experienced has shifted ice, creating large, open cracks and heaves.
Welk says it is extremely important that if you are traveling on the ice, especially during the dark, to know and understand the conditions and check ahead as the path you might have taken out is no longer safe to be traveled on. He says if you travel through a resort access or landing, you should communicate with the resort operator to understand the conditions and a safe path back to shore.
