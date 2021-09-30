Carl “Fert” Faust Named 2021 Brainerd Citizen of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It was supposed to be a normal day of work for Carl Faust, showing up at “Visit Brainerd” to prepare for the downtown Brainerd history walk. Then, family and friends emerged from the back of the store as Brainerd Mayor and Community Action Executive Director Dave Badeaux made the announcement: Faust was named as Brainerd’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.

“I started putting two and two together,” said Faust. “It was supposed to be a family reunion, they all fibbed to me, but what a wonderful fib. I was surprised.”

The Distinguished Service Awards banquet will be held on October 21 at the Arrowwood Lodge.

