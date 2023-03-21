Lakeland PBS

Car Crash Leads to Life Threatening Injury for Bemidji Woman

Justin OthoudtMar. 21 2023

A car crash that occurred in Bemidji Township, has led to severe life threatening injury for a Bemidji resident.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on March 19th at approximately 1:53 p.m. the Beltrami County 911 Emergency Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Monroe Avenue SW, and Oak Hills Road SW in Bemidji Township.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a 1998 white Ford Taurus, driven by 19-year-old Iris Wald-Rall of Oaks Hill College, was driving east on Oak Hills Road SW. A 2012 gray Toyota Camry, driven by 67-year-old Mary Lund of Bemidji, was traveling northbound on Monroe Avenue SW.

The press release notes that this is a controlled intersection with north and southbound traffic having to stop for motorists traveling along Oak Hills Road.

The Toyota Camry reportedly crossed the intersection and was subsequently struck by the Ford Taurus, trapping Lund inside her vehicle where she was later extracted.

Both vehicles were totaled by the crash, and Lund was shortly airlifted from the scene and was transported to Sanford Hospital located in Fargo, ND, with life threatening injuries.

Driver impairment did not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire, Bemidji Ambulance, and North Memorial Air-Med

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Brigid’s Pub in Bemidji Remains Busy Despite Shutdown from Fire Last Year

12-Mile Vehicle Pursuit North of Cass Lake Ends in Arrest

High School Students Join the Choir for 2nd Annual BSU Sings! Day

Beltrami County to Pay Portion of $2.6 Million Settlement for Death of Jail Inmate

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.