Car Crash Leads to Life Threatening Injury for Bemidji Woman

A car crash that occurred in Bemidji Township, has led to severe life threatening injury for a Bemidji resident.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on March 19th at approximately 1:53 p.m. the Beltrami County 911 Emergency Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Monroe Avenue SW, and Oak Hills Road SW in Bemidji Township.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a 1998 white Ford Taurus, driven by 19-year-old Iris Wald-Rall of Oaks Hill College, was driving east on Oak Hills Road SW. A 2012 gray Toyota Camry, driven by 67-year-old Mary Lund of Bemidji, was traveling northbound on Monroe Avenue SW.

The press release notes that this is a controlled intersection with north and southbound traffic having to stop for motorists traveling along Oak Hills Road.

The Toyota Camry reportedly crossed the intersection and was subsequently struck by the Ford Taurus, trapping Lund inside her vehicle where she was later extracted.

Both vehicles were totaled by the crash, and Lund was shortly airlifted from the scene and was transported to Sanford Hospital located in Fargo, ND, with life threatening injuries.

Driver impairment did not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire, Bemidji Ambulance, and North Memorial Air-Med

