Cancer Support Group Meets At Sanford Health In Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Cancer Concerns and Connections (CCC) will meet monthly at the Sanford Bemidji Joe Lueken Cancer Center. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month for a facilitated discussion from 6:30-8 p.m. and social time from 8-8:30 p.m.

Upcoming dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10,. Meetings will take place at the Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center, 1233 34th St. NW, Door #3, Bemidji.

The upcoming meeting on Aug. 13 will be presented by Carol D. Seibold, Ph.D., long term caregiver and cancer survivor. She will host a discussion on how caregiving can create a closeness like no other experience can. She will also be discussing how to bring a more positive experience to caregiving. Anyone is welcome to attend, you do not need to be a patient of Sanford to participate in the group.

The goal of this support group is to share information, understanding and hope with patients, caregivers and friends, all included on the cancer journey. This group has a positive, forward-looking perspective that embraces the daily gift of life and encourages intentional living and healthy choices.

Monthly meetings facilitated by the team at Sanford Bemidji Joe Lueken Cancer Center will include topics exploring the mind, body and spiritual aspects of living with cancer. Local medical professionals and other resources will be featured.

For more information, contact the Joe Lueken Cancer Center at (218) 333-5522.