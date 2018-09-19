Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Camper Drug Bust Leads To Three Arrests

Josh Peterson
Sep. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Monday at on a travel trailer-style camper at a residence located at 6845 162nd Street in Cass Lake.

Law enforcement had been actively gathering information on the sales and distribution of methamphetamine from the camper in an ongoing investigation. Officers recently learned that an individual ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition was storing methamphetamine and illegally possessed firearms inside the camper.

During the execution of the warrant, three individuals were arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail after law enforcement located 74 grams of methamphetamine, three illegally possessed firearms and ammunition.

Charles E. Fairbanks was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, fleeing on foot and a felony warrant. Anthony P. Beaudreau was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing on foot and a felony warrant. Brian L. Fairbanks was charged with fleeing on foot.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County ERU Team assisted with the search warrant.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says they will continue to be proactive in efforts to combat the sales or possession of illegal controlled substances and firearms in the area, and appreciates any information provided by the public.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity within the Leech Lake Reservation is asked to contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Narcotic Investigator(s) at (218) 335-8277 or via tips@llpolice.org.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ponto Lake Claims A Life Over The Weekend

Woman Throws Meth Out Car Window While Being Followed by Police

Babysitter Sentenced to 18 Months for Breaking Infant’s Legs

Authorities Ask For Help In Finding A Missing Deer River Man

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal 1 cup water 1/2 cup rolled oats 3 cardamom pods 3 whole cloves 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon 1 apple, diced Chopped walnuts
Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Emily Care N' Share Cafe Gives Back In A Big Way

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Bemidji State Could See Two Alums on the Minnesota Wild This Season

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

New Policing Agreement Reached Between Mille Lacs Reservation And County

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Suspicious Activity Reported At Multiple Locations In Bemidji Area

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.