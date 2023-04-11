Camp Ripley Notifies Public of Upcoming Military Training Exercises

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

As the snow begins to thaw, Camp Ripley will be starting their spring and summertime training for military readiness. Brigadier General Lowell Kruse spoke at a Baxter City Council meeting this past week to update the public on what they can expect from their military neighbors.

The 53,000-acre facility will host artillery units in the months of May and July, where loud noises will be heard occasionally coming from the base. Residents can also expect to see smoke during May as they begin controlled burns to clear dead foliage while there is still snow on the ground.

“My mission at Camp Ripley hasn’t changed. It’s still to provide the best training resources we can for our nation’s military and doing that while being the best neighbor I can,” said Brig. Gen. Kruse. “And we understand that at times, we are noisy and we produce dust and other things that are aggravating in the community, but my job is to get out and about [to talk] about that and try to maintain the best kind of support and network we can.”

It was also announced that the Air Force will be partnering with the base in May to practice parachute jumps, so there will be no need to worry if people are seen falling from the sky.

