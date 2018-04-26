Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Walleye Stamp Helps Maintain Fishing Opportunities

Josh Peterson
Apr. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

2018 Walleye Stamp competitionFirst Place: Dean Kegler

Some anglers go above and beyond to make fishing better in Minnesota by purchasing walleye stamps that help the Department of Natural Resources add walleye to lakes where there otherwise would be none.

“Buying a walleye stamp is a concrete way to help maintain fishing opportunities in Minnesota,” said Neil Vanderbosch, DNR fisheries program consultant.

Funds from walleye stamps go toward the cost of purchasing 4- to 6-inch walleye called fingerlings from private fish farms for stocking into lakes. A walleye stamp is not required to fish for or keep walleye.

Anglers with a fishing license can purchase the walleye stamp validation for $5, and for an extra 75 cents can have the pictorial stamp mailed to them. Walleye stamps can be purchased anywhere Minnesota fishing licenses are sold, online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense or by phone by calling 888-665-4236. Alternatively, anglers can download a form found at mndnr.gov/stamps and return it to the DNR to have the stamp mailed.

The DNR raises and stocks walleye, but also buys walleye fingerlings from private producers to be stocked into lakes – walleye stamp sales help pay for these fish. Since 2009, funds from the walleye stamp have purchased over 40,000 pounds of walleye fingerlings that have been stocked in the fall, all over the state. Walleye fingerlings generally are stocked in lakes that do not have naturally reproducing walleye populations.

A vast majority of the walleye Minnesota anglers catch come from waters where the fish reproduce naturally – about 260 larger walleye lakes and in large rivers. But because of stocking, walleye can be found in an additional 1,050 Minnesota lakes spread throughout the state.

More information about habitat stamps can be found at mndnr.gov/stamps.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Very High Risk For Wildfires This Season

Deer Management Discussed At Community Meeting

Northwoods Adventure: How Ice Conditions Could Impact The Fishing Opener

Public Comment Sought On Minnesota’s First Deer Plan

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Grants $35,000 for Community Projects

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District recently handed out $35,000 to fund two community group projects. $20,000 went to the
Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Grants $35,000 for Community Projects

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Park Rapids Arts Council Looking For Storytellers

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

BSU Baseball Splits Doubleheader With U-Mary

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

BSU Softball Falls Against UMD

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Very High Risk For Wildfires This Season

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.