BSU Women’s Hockey Takes Loss Against Visiting Minnesota 2-0

It’s been 63 days since Bemidji State women’s hockey last played on home ice, and what better “welcome home” present than a match-up with fourth-ranked Minnesota?

The Golden Gophers have not been kind to the Beavers, winning the last 20 meetings between the two, including the first two games of the Beavs’ nine-game home hiatus that began on Dec. 1. BSU was still searching for their first WCHA win in Friday’s game, while Minnesota was sitting in third place behind Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Minnesota got the better of Bemidji State 2-0. The Beavers’ offensive woes continue as they’ve failed to score in their last four games, but they’ll have another chance to get some goals against the Gophers tomorrow at 3 p.m.

