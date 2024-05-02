‘Lead for Inclusion’ Aims to Make Bemidji More Accessible for Those with Disabilities

The Initiative Foundation and the Northwest Minnesota Foundation are working to establish Lead for Inclusion, a new social enterprise in the Bemidji area that exists to co-create accessible and welcoming communities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through inclusive youth development.

Members of Lead for Inclusion had their first Youth Leadership Board meeting last Wednesday, with a goal to work on three strategic areas: job and leadership skill development, community advocacy and outreach, and social engagement.

“Folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community experience a lot of segregation and isolation,” explained Lead for Inclusion founder Shannon Murray. “And on the flip side, we have young people with really amazing skills and solutions to to change that narrative and make our community more inclusive. So we got together tonight to start that process. We have eight youth leaders that are ready to lead our community into a more inclusive space.”

Murray is one of the nine individuals selected for the Initiators Fellowship, a two-year program that develops social entrepreneurism through mentorship, leadership training, and business coaching.

Those interested in taking part in the next Lead for Inclusion meeting can email [email protected].