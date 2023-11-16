BSU Women’s Hockey Returns to Ice This Weekend to Face Rival Minnesota State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State women’s hockey returns to the ice this weekend, and they’re up against in-state rival Minnesota State-Mankato at home.

The Beavers are still searching for their first win of the season and are hopeful that the week off will benefit them as they head into their weekend series.

“I mean, this off weekend was ideal, came at the perfect time for us, letting our bodies rest, recover, and then putting in the work also during the week,” said senior forward Kayla Santl. “The last couple of weekends have been tough on us and looking forward to Mankato will be a battle, but [we’re] hoping, hoping for good things.”

“We had a really good week of practice leading up to the the bye week and we had a spirited practice on Friday,” said head coach Jim Scanlan. “[We got] kind of a mental reset and just kind of a good time recover both physically and mentally. Had a really, really good practice yesterday, so I know the group’s looking forward to the weekend and we expect a battle with the Mavericks.

Game 1 is on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., with Game 2 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3.

