BSU Women’s Hockey Focusing on the Little Things Ahead of UMD Series

Bemidji State women’s hockey has had a sort of wonky schedule that began with two weeks off in mid-December, followed by a weekend road trip to Pennsylvania, and then another week off before entering the back half of their season, which starts this weekend. And what a way to jump back into things – at in-state rival Minnesota Duluth, who comes in ranked 7th in the country.

The Beavers managed to keep some momentum through all of their time off, winning back-to-back games against St. Thomas and Robert Morris, and they plan to build off that in the coming series.

“For our group, we’re looking forward to this the second half, if you want to call it that,” said head coach Jim Scanlan. “We have seven weekends, 14 games within the league. And we want to keep climbing standings. And this is our first opportunity to get points, and I know we’re looking forward to getting over there on Friday and dropping the puck.”

“We’re super excited for the second half. It’s a good opportunity for us to reset,” said sophomore forward Mya Headrick. “Our practices are very competitive, we’re always battling. So I think it’s easy to stay in the game. We’re looking forward to this weekend just to play Beaver hockey, play our game, be hard on pucks, get pucks to the net, and win every battle on the ice.”

The Bulldogs swept the Beavers in their first series in Bemidji back in October. The Beav did have UMD on the ropes in Game 1, however, leading 1-0 with just over five minutes to play before surrendering two goals. Both games this weekend start at 3 p.m.

