BSU Welcomes Visiting Professor to Dept. of Languages and Indigenous Studies

Bemidji State University is welcoming a visiting scholar to their Department of Languages and Indigenous Studies starting this fall.

The Fulbright program is what brought Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos to BSU. This program is put on by the United States’ flagship overseas academic and cultural exchange initiative.

As part of BSU’s Languages and Indigenous Studies program, Dr. Callirgos will teach “Colonialism, Imperialism, and Globalization” in the fall. The Spanish course studies the history of imperialism on the American continent as well as the battles of its many populations to gain independence.

Dr. Callirgos will be bringing history and culture to the university for students to know more about the Latin American perspective and further promote diversity.