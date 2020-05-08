BSU to Host Virtual Celebration for Graduates

Click to print (Opens in new window)

College graduation is a huge milestone for any student, representing the end of all the hard work they put in during their time in school. Schools this year have had to adapt to social distancing restrictions for graduations, and Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College are no exceptions.

Instead of moving the graduations to a virtual ceremony, the schools have decided to hold a special event for students now and proceed with an in-person graduation at a later time when they will be allowed to do so. Virtual celebrations allow students to hear from the school staff without being in the same room.

Students have been congratulated on their hard work despite the trying circumstances they are currently facing due to COVID-19 and stay at home orders.

The celebration for Bemidji State University will be held on Friday. For those unable to watch in real time, links will be available on the BSU website. NTC’s celebration was held on Thursday morning.

