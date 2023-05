Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University hosted De-stress with Pets last Wednesday, where students could drop in to hang out with some of Bemidji’s pets before Finals Week.

As the event was popular with students in prior years, BSU decided to bring it back again this year. There was also a mocktail bar set up for students to enjoy.

