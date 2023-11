Click to print (Opens in new window)

After Bemidji State knocked off Emporia State the past two years, the Hornets finally returned the favor 2-1 on Sunday in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers finish their roller coaster of a season 13-4-6 with another playoff win under their belt.

