BSU & NTC Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies Cancelled

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 19 2020

In response to COVID-19, Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College 2020 commencement ceremonies will not be held as scheduled.

“This is an unprecedented decision at a time in which we are responding to a national emergency,” BSU and NTC President Faith C. Hensrud said. “During these trying times, one thing remains constant — our appreciation for and pride in all that our students have accomplished. We want to ensure that we acknowledge the achievements of our graduates. While we know that this decision will lead to disappointment, we will work directly with our students as conditions allow and collaborate on a way to celebrate their achievements.”

Both ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 8th, 2020.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

