BSU Men’s Hockey Wraps Up Regular Season with Win Over Rival Minnesota State

On Saturday, Bemidji State men’s hockey was at home for their final game of the regular season, where they faced rival Minnesota State. After the Beavers secured the MacNaughton Cup on Friday against the Mavericks, they could have had a letdown in this one, but they did not, winning 2-0.

With wins on Friday and Saturday, Bemidji State blanked Minnesota State in back-to-back games for the first time in program history. They’re now 7-0-1 in an eight-game unbeaten streak heading into the CCHA postseason quarterfinals, where they’ll face Ferris State.

